ISLAMABAD-Designer Faiza Saqlain introduces another exquisite collection Mahsa, featuring the ever gorgeous Hania Aamir, she is wearing a dress called Layaan, a densely embroidered ensemble features geometric patterns and floral motifs in opulent hues set on luxe fabric. The ethereal semi jamawar piece is sure to make you stand out this season. Photography done by Azeem Sani. Hair and makeup by Babar Zaheer. Jewellery by Samreen Vance.