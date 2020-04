Share:

RAWALPINDI - Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar haslauded paramedical staff for their role in fighting against coronaviruspandemic in the country. Addressing media persons here on Sunday, he paid rich tribute to doctorsand medical crew working in hospitals to look after corona-infected patients and said that the nation will never forget the services renderedby them. He said protection of medical staff in war against COVID-19 is the toppriority of the government and personal protection equipment is beingprovided to them. He also appreciated the role of Rescue 1122 as it is playing a role onthe frontline. Chaudhary Sarwar also lauded the philanthropists, who always played arole in every critical situation in the country.

AIOU to provide education to Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD (APP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has recently enrolled a number of Afghan refugees in Matric and FA programmes, so as to help them improving their education while living in Pakistan. According to Educational Rehabilitation Institute for Afghan Refugees in Balochistan, the AIOU is considered as a best option that can meet the educational needs of Afghan brothers and sisters in an accessible way. As per the academic plan, the AIOU will provide them learning facilities in their refugee camps, books will be sent by post and tutors will visit them and guide them in the camps.

The university will also conduct examination in the premises of camps.

Currently, the Afghan refugees are living all over the country and the government of Pakistan along with the international organizations have been trying to rehabilitate them in health, vocational training and education sectors through their financial and infrastructural support.

In order to implement this task, the AIOU also tried to be a helping hand as a part of its national duty.

During the admissions, Spring this year, efforts were made particularly in Balochistan to enroll the refugees as per their desire and convenience. In this process, around 150 Afghans were registered.

This was the result of encouragement and support extended by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, said Qamaruddin, Regional Director, Quetta.

The Vice Chancellor has been visiting the province off and on for upgrading of the educational facilities, particularly in the country’s far-flung and neglected regions.

He addedthe Vice Chancellor wished that the AIOU should have an active role in uplifting the educational facilities in Balochistan and for this purpose two new regional offices will be established soon one in Kalat and other in Ziarat.

While, the University has recently established one study center in Kharan, a far-flung area of Balochistan.