KARACHI - Sindh Government on Sunday decided not to include “Prime Minister’s Corona Tiger Force” in the relief campaign in the province.

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh said that the distribution of ration bags has nothing to do with politics. “No worker of any political party including the PPP will be part of this relief operation,” he said.

Sindh’s Services and General Administration Department had written a letter on Saturday to six commissioners and 29 deputy commissioners of the province for the ration distribution.

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh on Sunday disowned the letter written to six commissioners and deputy commissioners by Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah for utilizing the tiger force for the purpose of ration distribution.

He said the distribution of ration bags in the province was being carried in a transparent and fair manner. The provincial minister further said that all committees, NGOs and lady health workers were part of the relief operation.

He said that the workers of any political party could not be made part of the relief operation, adding that no such instructions had been issued to the deputy commissioners.

Shaikh claimed that they did not need workers of any party as they already had so many workers.

It was pertinent here to mention that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that Corona Relief Tiger Force would be entrusted with duties next week.

Tigers Force is for Pakistani youth not PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter on Sunday said that the Coronavirus Relief Tiger Force was the force of Pakistani youth and not of the PTI.

PTI Karachi President and MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman said that the tigers force was comprised of all parties, said a PTI press release here. He said that the provincial ministers of Sindh were not on the same page about the coronavirus and they must be on the one page. He suggested the provincial ministers to consult each other before any rhetoric.

Khurrum said that the statement of Imtiaz Shaikh and Nasir Hussain Shah were at variance. He said that they were ready to work with the provincial government in fight against the coronavirus. He further said that the main purpose should be the welfare of the people whether it served the provincial government or PTI.