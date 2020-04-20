Share:

LAHORE - Information Minister Punjab Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan has lamented that Hitler’s facist ideology has taken over the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi in India. The provincial Information Minister took to twitter and said that the extremist Modi has intensified cruelty on Muslims as people in Modi’s India were buying even fruits and vegetable after asking vendors’ name to know their religious affiliation. Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan shared a report of Indian News Channel adding that the Modi government had turned the biggest democracy in the world into a extremist Hindu country. He said that Muslim were being exploited through hindutuva even in the crisis of the global pandemic coronavirus.