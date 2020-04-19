Share:

Islamabad-Jazz CEO Amir Hafeez Ibrahim on Sunday donated Rs50 million into the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund. PM media wing in statement said that Ibrahim called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented a cheque of Rs 50 million as donation towards the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund. It further said that the prime minister appreciated the donation made by Jazz and its employees. Special Assistant to PM for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbass Bokhari and Senator Faisal Javed were also present. Meanwhile, Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said that over Rs100 million has been donated to the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund by the Pakistani expatriates in response to the website launched by his ministry.

The special assistant said the PM’s corona relief fund had received over Rs 2 billion so far, out of which 70 per cent contribution was made by the locals.