PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mah­mood Khan has directed the highups of Ele­mentary and Secondary Education Depart­ment (E&SED) to ensure utmost transparency in the routine postings transfers of teachers under the E-Transfer policy of the depart­ment adding that all the postings and transfers should be made as per the policy.

He has further directed the authorities of E&SED to ensure the timely completion of home delivery of free text books to the stu­dents of public sector schools who have been promoted to next grades in the annual exam­inations already conducted so that the stu­dents could be kept engaged in educational activities.

He was chairing a meeting of E&SED here yesterday.

Provincial Minister for E&SED, Akbar Ayub, Secretary E&SED, Nadeem Aslam Chaudry, Di­rector E&SED and other relevant quarters at­tended the meeting.

The chief minister was briefed that home delivery of free text books, result cards and home work schedules to the students of pub­lic sector schools promoted to next grades had started across the province with the aim to engage them in educational activities dur­ing the closure of schools due to the prevail­ing corona situation and thus better utilize their precious time.

It was added that to ensure timely home delivery of text books to the students, school teachers had been assigned special duties.

The chief minister was also briefed about the matters related to the posting transfers of teachers under the E-Transfer policy of the de­partment.

Regarding the payments of fees in pri­vate educational institutions during the lockdown period, it was informed that the managements of private schools had agreed to give a 20% concession to students pay­ing monthly fee of Rs. 6000 and above, and a 10% concession to the students paying monthly fee less than 6000, adding that fee for the month of April and May will be col­lected separately and no lump sum payment will be made by students.

Regarding the upcoming board examina­tions, it was told that the department intend­ed to hold the board examination in the first week of June this year, and all the Districts Ed­ucation Officers have been issued instructions to take the required measures to ensure so­cial distancing and other preventive measures during the exams