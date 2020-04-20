Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) has regretted withdrawal of ex­emption, previously granted to journalists and media workers, with regard to ban imposed on pillion riding in Karachi.

KUJ President Ashraf Khan and its General Secretary, Ah­mad Malik along with other elected office bearers of the or­ganization in a joint statement here Sunday said the workers already exposed to extremely difficult condition, due to non payment of their salaries and regular cuts in their allowances, for months have now been sub­jected to a new problem with dire impact on their pockets.

This, they said was besides the fact that it would also affect their performance and hinder due realization of their professional obligations. It was reminded that even under much severe and serious circumstances, when curfew had to be imposed in the port, journalists and those asso­ciated with newspapers and TV channels were never brought un­der such restrictions