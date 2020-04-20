Share:

Coronavirus is causing havoc in the world. Balochistan is also suffering from this virus and four doctors are also infected by this virus but, still the government of Balochistan didn’t supply the Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for the safety of doctors.

Doctors in Balochistan requested the provincial government to supply Personal Protective Equipment but, this is unfortunate that the government has not done anything, yet. According to the current reports, four doctors have been tested positive of COVID-19 because of the unavailability of PPEs. There are possible chances that other doctors may be infected.

Doctors are the heroes of a nation if they are not safe then how would they save other’s lives? This is a request to the provincial government to provide PPEs for the safety of doctors otherwise, they wouldn’t be able to save others.

DOSTAIN BALUCH,

Balochistan.