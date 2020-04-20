Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Taking action on uploading pictures of hunted birds on social media, the Wildlife Department arrested a poacher and imposed a heavy fine on him, claimed an official on Sunday.

He said that Muhammad Sajid had hunted 965 sparrows in the area along the Kulachi-Panyala Road in DI Khan district and then uploaded their pictures on his social media page.

“DFO Khan Malook Khan on getting information about this directed SDWOs Khalil Kundi and Bakht Muhammad to initiate action against the hunter and ensure his arrest,” maintained the official, adding that a party of Wildlife Department raided the house of accused after registration of a case against him, how­ever, he escaped.

He said the Wildlife Department then sought help from DI Khan Deputy Commissioner Muham­mad Umair and DPO Hafiz Wahid Mehmood in this regard and subsequently the birds’ poacher was arrested.

The arrested man confessed to have committed the offence claiming that he was ignorant about the Wildlife Act and the ban on birds’ hunting and re­quested for compounding the case”, he added, say­ing that the Wildlife Department received compen­sation amount of Rs 115000 from the poacher and then released him.

DRUG TRAFFICKER ARRESTED

Meanwhile, the local police arrested a drug traf­ficker and seized hashish from him during a raid in Ghaznikhel village, claimed DPO Abdul Rauf Baber.

Talking to local journalists in his office, he said that a party of Ghaznikhel police station raided a suspected hideout in Ghaznikhel village and arrest­ed a drug trafficker Javed Khan. He said that police­men seized a plastic bag containing 2200 grams of hashish from him.

“The arrested drug trafficker was wanted by police in around one dozen cases relating to terrorism, at­tack of police and narcotics selling”, he disclosed, re­iterating that there is zero tolerance for proclaimed offenders and drug barons and that they will be brought into clutches of law at all costs