LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Mohammad Rizwan has said that the provincial government will ensure protection of farmers’ rights at any cost and no one will be allowed to store wheat illegally and flour mills will not be allowed to purchase wheat over their allowed quota. He expressed these views during a visit to a wheat purchase centre, along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Khurram Shahzad in Mangwal area of Gujrat, according to a handout issued on Sunday. The minister interacted with farmers at the wheat purchase centre and asked them about the facilities available at the centres. He expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the district administration. He said as per directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, all facilities were being ensured at wheat procurement centres. He appreciated the steps taken in Gujrat to prevent coronavirus and said that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was taking necessary steps to tackle the epidemic. Earlier, he chaired a meeting at the DC office, in which Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Dr Rani Hafsa Kanwal, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kharian Faisal Abbas Mangat and officials were also present. The DC informed the minister that the government assistance programme for the deserving families in Gujrat was continuing while Rs 230 million had been distributed among 18,638 deserving families at 14 centres so far. He told the meeting that due to good security arrangements at all centres in the district, the procedure of first phase of distribution would be completed soon.