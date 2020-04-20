Share:

HYDERABAD - More than 40 policemen have been Quarantined in the CIA Centre here on Sunday after coronavirus test report of an arrested suspect appeared positive.

In-charge CIA Munir Abbassi told that 35 personnel of CIA and 10 of A-section police station had been put under Quarantine. According to him, the CIA arrested a suspected moonshine liquor seller Qadeer Abbassi from Latifabad on Friday.

He said, the suspect was kept at the CIA Center for around 8 hours before he was handed over to the A-Section police. The suspect was tested for the virus during his police custody on Saturday and the report was issued on Sunday.

After the report the district administration and the health authorities turned the CIA Center into a Quarantine and asked all policemen not to leave the centre.

An official of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences informed that a team of doctors and technicians was being sent to the centre to collect samples of the policemen.