Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has once again summoned Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on April 22 (Wednesday) in a money laundering case.

According to details, NAB has re-summoned President of PML-N and assured him of adequate precautionary measures in NAB office against coronavirus. Summon also stated that inquiry in assets beyond means case was in tje last phase and questioning Shehbaz was very important.

The bureau asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president to appear before the court at 12:00pm on Wednesday with protective measures amid coronavirus pandemic.

The anti-graft watchdog assured PML-N leader that all safety measures would be undertaken on the occasion of his appearance before the accountability court.

The NAB also said that the investigation team would ask questions from the PML-N leader while maintaining social distancing.

Earlier, NAB spokesman clarified that they had no intentions to arrest the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif. He said that the former chief minister was summoned to the bureau’s office for brief and to the point replies on certain queries.

“NAB is not under the influence of anyone,” he said and added that every action they take was carried out within the legal and constitutional limits.

The response from the NAB came a day after Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif skipped a proceeding at the Lahore bureau of the accountability watchdog on Friday amid coronavirus outbreak.

He later asked NAB to exempt him from personal appearances in assets beyond means case until coronavirus lockdown is over.

Shehbaz Sharif had said that he should be given more time to submit his written replies and appear personally at the bureau.