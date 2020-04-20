Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh Government had dealt with the pandemic of coronavirus very seriously from day one, and no leader of the PPP could ever think of point scoring on an issue of a pandemic.

Provincial Information Minister said Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on day one when the coronavirus pandemic broke out in Sindh, directed all the members of the Sindh cabinet, including Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, to avoid politicizing the issue of coronavirus.

“We cannot even think of politicizing an issue related to pandemic and human lives,” he said. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also told Prime Minister Imran Khan on the first day that his party was with him on this serious issue of the outbreak of pandemic and wanted to work in cooperation with him.

The provincial Minister for Information said that the day when the issue of the coronavirus emerged in the province and across the country, Centre had put point scoring and politics in Quarantine from the same day, adding that, to this day it was still in Quarantine. He said that all the provincial ministers, including him, were very careful not to give any statement that would lead to a dispute.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that if everyone had followed the serious approach of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah right from February 26, the situation could have been different today.

“We do not want to keep our people in the dark,” the information minister said. He said that at this moment in time no one knew the exact volume of the virus spread but everyone was commenting on it.