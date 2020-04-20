Share:

ISLAMABAD - Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Sunday condemned the unrelenting vicious Islamophobic campaign in India maligning Muslims for spread of Covid-19.

In a tweet, the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the OIC, said: “OIC-IPHRC condemns the unrelenting vicious Islamophobic campaign in India maligning Muslims for spread of COVID-19 as well as their negative profiling in media subjecting them to discrimination & violence with impunity.”

It added: “OIC-IPHRC urges the #Indian Govt to take urgent steps to stop the growing tide of #Islamophobia in India and protect the rights of its persecuted Muslim minority as per its obligations under int"l HR law.” This month, the OIC member countries had pledged to fight the coronavirus pandemic together.

An extraordinary meeting of OIC Steering Committee on Health was held at the Health Ministers- level to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic. A joint statement issued at the end of the virtual meeting inter alia, called on the OIC countries to exchange more information, experiences and capabilities to combat COVID-19 pandemic and agreed for joint efforts. Pakistan is a member of the OIC-SCH.