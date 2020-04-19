Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s goods and trade services with United State of America (USA) witnessed decrease of 1.90 percent in surplus during first eight months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The overall exports to USA were recorded at $2755.213 million during July-February (2019-20) against exports of $2687.053 million during July-February (2018-19), showing growth of 2.53 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 2.64 percent in eight months, from $16.009 billion to $16.433 billion, the SBP data revealed. On the other hand, the imports from USA into the country during the period were recorded at $1469.674 million against $1376.547 million last year, showing increased 16.76 percent in first eight months of this year. The overall imports into the country decreased by 17.51 percent, from $35.945 billion to $29.651 billion, according to the data. The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $1285.539 million against $1310.506 million during same period of last year, showing decline of 1.90 percent, the data revealed.

Government distributes over 3m sacks among wheat growers

ISLAMABAD - Over 3.022 million sacks (bardana) of 100 kg has so far been distributed among farmers across the grains producing areas of the country under current year’s wheat procurement campaign. The sacks were distributed among grain producers in order to facilitate them to sell their produces on official fixed rates at the centres being established by the government. The Punjab Government has so far provided 1.322 million bags to farmers as the province was tasked to procure about 4.500 million tons of wheat during current procurement season, said Food Security Commissioner Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Gopang. Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that the Sindh Government was the second largest staple grain producer of the country has also distributed 1.700 million bags among its growers as the province would procure about 1.400 million tons of wheat during this season. Meanwhile, Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) has provided 1.094 million bags as it would procure about 1.8 million tons of wheat in order to fulfill the domestic requirements as well as keeping the strategic reserves, he added.

However, he said that bardana distributions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were not initiated, adding that as soon as the harvesting start in these provinces, sacks would also be provided to the farmers of these areas too, he added. Dr Imtiaz further informed that 1,162 wheat purchase centers had also been established across country to facilitate the growers for selling their products on official fixed rates. About national wheat reserves, he told that by mid of current month the grains stocks were recorded at 0.980 million tons.

Wheat consumption for population at the national level was estimated at 26.91 million tons, he said adding that therefore, wheat stock at the level of 0.980 million ton was sufficient to cater the national consumption for 13 days. However, public sector has procured 45,000 tons of wheat from the fresh harvest, he added. The quantity will be accounted for after the end of Food Year as on 1st May, 2020, he remarked.