Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that the Parliament is playing it utmost role to curb the coronavirus in the country.

Chairing the meeting of Parliamentary Committee on Corona in Islamabad on Monday, he said the situation will be reviewed every week.

The meeting is being attended by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Babar Awan and Azam Swati, Hamad Azhar, Fahmida Mirza Ali Muhammad Khan, Leader of the opposition Khawaja Asif, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Mushahidullah Khan while Senator Sherry Rehman through video link. Coronavirus-related measures, across the country is being reviewed in the meeting.