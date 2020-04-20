Share:

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN - A large number of poor and needy people held a demonstration here at taluka Bulri Shah Karim on Sunday to protest against what they alleged denial of ration to them by the district government. They were of the view that ration was being distributed only among those connected to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), the party ruling Sindh.

The protestors blocked the main Hyderabad-Sujawal road, which was later opened only after police and staff of the ration packing department assured them that they would not be left out in future.

Speaking to the media, the protesters accused the Sindh government of not keeping the promise it had made to them of the provision of ration.

They demanded the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to take notice of the issue and ensure provision of ration to them at the earliest.