ISLAMABAD - A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight carrying Pakistanis stranded in Dubai landed at Islamabad Airport on Sunday. According to details, medical check-up of all the passengers was carried out at the Islamabad airport after which, they were shifted to quarantine centre. The Pakistani passengers were stranded in Dubai due to the suspension of flight operation in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

ICT, CDA removes encroachments from fruit market

ISLAMABAD (APP): Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICT) with the assistance Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completely removed encroachments from the fruit and vegetable market of Islamabad. The step has been taken to ensure social distancing and avert congestion in the largest fruit and vegetable market of the country. Due to encroachments problems were being faced in maintaining social distancing in the sabzimandi visited by hundreds of people on daily basis. The hand carts have been shifted outside the SabziMandi with a proper plan having sufficient distance between each hand cart. Furthermore, special cleanliness and sweeping of the market has been carried out. Instructions have been issued to carry out proper monitoring and proper cleanliness of the market.

Taxila Museum preserves 1400 Gandhara era artifacts, art

ISLAMABAD (APP): Taxila Museum has preserved 1,400 Gandhara era artifacts and excavated ruins of Gandhara art. Much of the artifacts in Taxila Museum are from the Gandharan era and dated back from the 1st and 7th centuries CE. UNESCO recognises many ruins in Taxila as World Heritage Sites,an official of the Museum told APP. He said that Taxila is still considered one of the most important archeological sites in the world. Most of the objects in the museum come from between 600 BC and 500 AD. In addition to Buddhist works, this museum also includes artifacts from Hinduism and Jainism. There are also numerous coins, temple paintings, and silver tools in this museum, he added. The most celebrated pieces in the museum are various stone carvings of the Buddha.