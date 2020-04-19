Share:

LAHORE- More than 78000 farmers have been registered since April 8 through Bardana mobile app, developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) under the umbrella of “Digitisation of Food Department”. This was informed in a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor. Director General IT Operations Faisal Yousuf and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

Azfar Manzoor said that PITB has successfully launched Bardana Wheat Procurement, Flour Ledger Management Information System and Inventory Management System. These systems are playing a pivotal role in “Wheat Procurement Drive 2020” and monitoring the stock positions and wheat delivery mechanisms across Punjab, he added.

The meeting was informed that under this module, over 389 Food Centres have been registered and over 631,000 tons of total Bardana have been issued in Punjab this year.

The wheat procured from farmers is recorded through PITB powered Wheat Procurement App and Web Portal. For the first time Payment Scroll is introduced, through which payment against the wheat procured is calculated and its access has also been provided to the banks and concerned centres to facilitate in calculating and making payments to the wheat sellers.

Financing matters with Chinese govt for ML-1 at advanced stage: CPECA Chairman

ISLAMABAD (APP): Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that the financing matters with the Chinese government for the mega railway project, Main Line (ML-1) were at advanced stage and the project would soon be on ground.

Dispelling rumours and misgivings being spread about ML-1 that the project was halted or slowed down, the Chairman said the rumours were baseless as “ML-1 is our high priority mega railway project, being pursued on fast track basis”. In his tweet on Sunday, Bajwa said all feasibilities and evaluations of the project had already been done and stakeholders and experts were being consulted for the purpose.

“ML-1 is the largest single CPEC infrastructure to generate huge employment, revolutionize railway and improve logistics,” he said adding focus is on making it best project for Pakistan to be presented to Central Development Working Party (CDWP), after refining all aspects, soon as per process. The ML-1 project is part of CPEC under which, the 1,872 kilometers railway track from Peshawar to Karachi would be upgraded at an estimated cost of around $9 billion.