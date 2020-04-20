Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan called on President Dr. Arif Alvi here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday and exchanged views on domestic and international matters.

The meeting also discussed the current situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

The President appreciated the steps taken by the government to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He also lauded the initiative of the Prime Minister regarding debt moratorium for the developing countries.

The President said that the government should keep on ensuring all possible measures to provide urgent relief to the masses, especially downtrodden strata of the society, through Ehsaas Programme, Utility Stores, Panahgahs, Langars, and other necessary steps during this crisis.

Later, Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed also joined the meeting.

The meeting strongly condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces across the Line of Control (LoC) and use of coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to trample human rights and further curb civil liberties in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It was also highlighted that the people of IoJK were being denied basic health facilities even during this health crisis.

The Prime Minister thanked the President and lauded his efforts to evolve consensus among the Ulema regarding prayers and Taraweeh in mosques during the holy month of Ramazan.

The meeting discussed the recently agreed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) with Ulema and its implementation.