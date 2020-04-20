Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Railways (PR) will run a special Quarantine Train, consisting of thirty coaches, including two medical vans, for Chaman Balochistan to join the government efforts against the COVID-19. Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Sunday, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid said the train would have two medical coaches for dealing with any possible emergency, arising out of coronavirus. He said Rs12,000 each and ration bags would be given to Railways coolies today (Sunday). Sheikh Rashid appreciated the media for playing its positive and effective role in disseminating the related information and keeping the general public alert and well-informed in the present scenario.