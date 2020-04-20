President Dr. Arif Alvi has urged the electronic and print media to highlight social distancing phenomenon at Mosques as agreed between the government and the Ulema.
In a tweet, he said the worshipers should also be educated so that they themselves ensure social distancing for their own protection and that of others.
Every citizen of Pakistan must be encouraged to take responsibility. After the 20 point 'Ijma' on prayers in masajid, it is upto us to implement it. Such images must be tweeted to make us proud. Let us make discipline a norm rather than an exception. This is in Dhoraji Karachi. pic.twitter.com/latslpOLjmApril 19, 2020