LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on Sunday, has visited various areas of Lahore without any protocol to see the ground realities amid the partial lockdown imposed last month to control the COVID-19.

He took round of different markets and main roads as he himself drove his vehicle without any security cover. He monitored the situation while travelling through Shahra-e-Awan-e-Tijarat, Shahra-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Shadman, Jail Road and other areas. Usman Buzdar stopped his vehicle at few check posts and commended police personnel for vigilantly performing their duties. He also viewed closure of different markets and bazaars.

Chief Minister paid tributes to traders’ community for fully implementing government steps with regard to closing down markets and bazaars. He further complimented that traders’ community had performed its national duty by fully ensuring implementation on government decision in this hour of distress and difficulty. CM appreciated that law enforcement personnel were diligently performing their duties on roads, market places and bazaars. Usman Buzdar appealed to the masses to remain inside their homes so as to protect themselves from coronavirus and should not get out of their houses without genuine need or reason.

Chief Minister also expressed his anger and displeasure over presence of extra traffic on few roads and directed concerned officials to convince citizens at check posts to confine to their houses for personal protection. He further maintained that undertaking such visits provided awareness about ground realities. Usman Buzdar said that government had taken preventive measures in order to safeguard lives of the masses. The CM admired that Prime Minister Imran Khan after taking into account ground realities and current situation had taken excellent decisions in the best interests of the country. Usman Buzdar said government was standing by the masses in this time of trial and tribulation and every moment of his was devoted to save the masses from coronavirus pandemic

Trade Minister calls on CM

Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office where matters pertaining to providing relief measures to the masses and mode of distributing financial assistance under Ramazan Relief Package came under discussion.

Usman Buzdar maintained that deserving persons would be provided direct fiscal aid in the holy month of Ramazan under Ramazan package and declared that Ramazan bazaars would not be set up in view of coronavirus pandemic. He asserted that indiscriminate stern action would be taken against hoarders and profiteers in the prevailing untoward situation. “I deem interests of my masses first and foremost as no one will be allowed to fleece the citizens”, he emphasized. The CM directed Aslam Iqbal to launch indiscriminate crackdown against profiteers and hoarders as they deserved no let up. Those looting the masses by getting undue profits would find their abode behind the bars, he warned. He stressed that artificial hike in the prices of vegetables, fruits and pulses would not be tolerated at any cost. He further directed that prices and quality of essential edibles should be monitored regularly and their selling should also be ensured according to fixed price list.

He asserted that no negligence would be tolerated with regard to implementation on price control mechanism. CM Usman Buzdar vowed that we will take up all possible steps to provide maximum relief to the masses. Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Aslam Iqbal apprised CM that Punjab government was undertaking effective steps for provision of relief to the common man. He further intimated Usman Buzdar that about an effective plan to maintain stability in the prices of essential items during Ramazan-ul-Mubarik. He assured that those found involved in hoarding and profiteering would be be dealt with sternly.