LAHORE - The Punjab will meet wheat requirements of KP province but will not allow wheat transportation without permit.

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan who also holds portfolio of Food Department stated this in a statement on Sunday.

The Senior Minister further said that a list of permits had been sent to the concerned Deputy Commissioners by the Food Department. He said that inter-district transportation of wheat across Punjab had been allowed and there was no restriction on it. However, he added, transportation of wheat was not allowed outside the province without proper permit.

He said that the supply of wheat to the working and active flour mills across Punjab would be ensured by concerned authorities. He said the food department had required reserves of wheat and there was no storage of the commodity at all. He added that due to the recent rains there was a short delay in procurement of wheat but steps were being taken accordingly.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that according to the instructions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, strict punishment will be given to the hoarders and the sufficient supply of flour will be ensured exclusively during Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan while talking to the visiting citizens said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to get the country out of the most difficult situation and his vision was to facilitate the citizens. He said that opening of the construction sector would benefit the working class and unemployment rate would come down. He said that coronavirus had become a global problem and we all have to face it collectively. He appealed to citizens to cooperate with the government and said that the government was trying to reduce the problems of the people according to its resources. Abdul Aleem Khan asked the people that they should also pray to Allah Almighty Allah to get rid of the pandemic.