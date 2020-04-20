Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan stated that role of Ulema and scholars in fight against coronavirus is vital.

Addressing the media after Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with Ulema in Islamabad on Monday, she said it has been decided that Mosques will remain open throughout the country while prayers will be offered following the precautionary measures against spread of coronavirus.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Ulema community has acknowledged and appreciated Prime Minister's initiative of consultative meetings with them to devise a comprehensive strategy during Ramazan in view coronavirus.The Special Assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to release all clerics, worshippers who were arrested for violating restrictions on mosques.

She said the Prime Minister also instructed Pakistan Television Network to begin a televised programme for seminary students so that they don't miss out their education during lockdown.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Ulema should also guide the people on precautionary measures against Coronavirus while obeying the Shariah. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on the demand of Ulema, Prime Minister directed Finance Ministry to prepare a framework for interest free loans to Madaras. She said Prime Minister said COVID-19 is a big challenge that we have to deal with the strength of our faith.