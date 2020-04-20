Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senior lead­er of Jamiat ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) Senator Tal­ha Mehmood has distributed food stuff amid the Covid19 outbreak.

As per details, Talha Mehmood has so far distribut­ed food stuff among 100,000 families in various dis­tricts of the country.

He has also decided to distributed ration among the needy media persons in Islamabad.

While briefing the media on the occasion yester­day, he said that it was the time to keep all our differ­ences aside and help the needy and poor people of the country during the pandemic.

He stated that millions of people had lost their jobs due to the outbreak of Covid19 that’s why we have to support them financially at this critical time.

He further said that there were some areas where delivery of ration was near to impossible but they did not lose their courage and utilised small boats for delivering food to the poor and needy people.

Talking about the ration distribution among me­dia persons, he said that they with the support of the press club will distribute food among the poor me­dia persons.