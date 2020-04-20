MARDAN - Officials of the district administration here on Sunday raided different bazaars of the city and sealed several shops and ordered arrest the shopkeepers who had opened their outlets in violation of government orders.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gul Bano told the media that on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abid Wazir the district administration visited different parts of the city to check implementation on the lockdown and other measures to control the spread of corona virus.
She added that during a visit to bazaars, they dispersed people roaming there and directed them to stay indoors.
She also asked citizens to adopt preventive measures and maintain social distancing to protect themselves from Covid-19.
The official added that during the operation in Gajju Khan Bazar, Shamsi Road and Bank Road administration arrested 14 violators who had opened their shops despite the government’s orders. She added that the violators included owners of Clinics, tailors, cloth merchants, bargain shops, cosmetics.