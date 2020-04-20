Share:

MARDAN - Officials of the district administration here on Sunday raided different bazaars of the city and sealed several shops and ordered arrest the shopkeepers who had opened their outlets in vi­olation of government orders.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gul Bano told the media that on the directives of Deputy Commis­sioner Mohammad Abid Wazir the district ad­ministration visited different parts of the city to check implementation on the lockdown and oth­er measures to control the spread of corona virus.

She added that during a visit to bazaars, they dispersed people roaming there and directed them to stay indoors.

She also asked citizens to adopt preventive measures and maintain social distancing to pro­tect themselves from Covid-19.

The official added that during the operation in Gajju Khan Bazar, Shamsi Road and Bank Road administration arrested 14 violators who had opened their shops despite the government’s or­ders. She added that the violators included own­ers of Clinics, tailors, cloth merchants, bargain shops, cosmetics.