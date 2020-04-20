KARACHI - The basic upgradation work of Chemico Bacteriological Laboratory (CBL), Sindh Health Department will be completed in the next four months through the help of the Hussain Ebrahim Jamal (HEJ) Research Institute of Chemistry University of Karachi, for which the Sindh Government has released Rs 80 million.
Director ICCBS-UoK Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary informed the participants of the meeting held at the H.E.J. research institute here, said a statement on Sunday. .
The meeting, attended by various officials including Dr. Shakil Ahmed and Jawaid Riaz, reviewed the progress work being carried out at the government’s CBL.
He mentioned that the HEJ Institute was carrying out this work as a part of the its national service program on purely voluntarily basis.
Prof. Iqbal said that the tender process of instrument procurement has been ended on account for the first phase of the laboratory’s up-gradation work. The second phase of the work is specifically associated with the site preparation at Chemico Bacteriological Laboratory (CBL), he added.
He said as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed between ICCBS - UoK and Sindh Health Department, a total of Rs 135 million were allocated for strengthening .