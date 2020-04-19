Share:

Islamabad-The state owned sui gas companies SSGCL and SNGPL have estimated revenue shortfall of Rs20.372 billion due to lockdown.

The estimated revenue shortfall of SSGCL due to lock down and deferred domestic collection during March was Rs3.61 billion while in April it is estimated to be Rs10.3 billion, official documents available with The Nation reveals

The estimated revenue shortfall of SNGPL due to lock down and deferred domestic collection during March was Rs6.462 billion, the documents reveal. The estimated revenue shortage of SNGPL for the Month of April has yet to be finalised.

Regarding the revenue loss of SSGCL the document reveals that from March 1 to March 20, gas sale was 820 MMCFD, which has been reduced to 617 MMCFD during the 11 days lock down from March 21 to March 31.The average system gas sale in the month of March was 748 MMCFD.

Regarding the estimated revenue of Rs21,028 million during March, the actual revenue were estimated to be Rs18,660 million which is Rs2.368 million less than the estimated revenue for the month.

The estimated short revenue of Rs2.36 billion is because of 11 days lockdown period in March 2020 with addition of Rs1.25 billion against deferred domestic collection.

Similarly for the month of April gas sales of the SSGCL was estimated to be 605 MMCFD against the normal sale of 871 MMCFD. The average estimated sales of the SSGCL during April lockdown will remain 605 MMCFD.

The estimated short revenue of Rs9.4 billion is because of complete lockdown during April 2020 with addition to Rs0.9 billion against deferred domestic collection, the documents reveals.

Regarding the revenue loss of SNGPL during March 2020 the report said that from March 1 to 20 the average gas sales of the company was 1134 MMCFD, which was reduced to 928 MMCFD during lockdown. The average system gas sale of SNGPL during the month of March was 1061 MMCFD.

The estimated revenue of the SNGPL for the month of March was Rs18,048 million while the expected revenue will be Rs15,851 million which is Rs 2,197 million short of the target.

Estimated shortage revenue of Rs2.1 billion because of 11 days lockdown period in March with addition of Rs3 billion against deferred domestic collection, said the documents.

Regarding the RLNG sales of the SNGPL, the report said that from March 1 to 20 the sale was 487 MMCFD which was decreased to 405 MMCFD during March 21-31.The average sales during March 2020 were 458 MMCFD, said the documents.

In revenue terms the estimated revenue of the company were Rs 26157 million, however the expected revenues will be Rs24795 million. The estimated revenue shortfall of Rs1.362 billion was because of 11 days lockdown period, said the documents.