Some of the biggest names in the music world took part in an eight-hour online, globally televised concert to celebrate healthcare workers in the fight against coronavirus.

The concert, One World: Together At Home, was jointly organized by the Global Citizen movement and the World Health Organization.

World-renowned names such as Paul McCartney, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, Matthew McConaughey were among the several artists who performed songs from their living rooms, due to the virus lockdown.

The show also featured real-life stories from those on the frontline.

It started with footages of people under lockdown applauding the efforts of healthcare workers across the world -- from Turkey, the UK, Spain, China, the US, Italy and elsewhere.

And then Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet and Marion Cotillard read a note written by public health experts and scientists. "...We all want a cure but the health of our society is in your hands...," they said in the video.

The global music marathon began with US singer Andra Day, followed by others.

British artist Rita Ora sang Lonely Together, and urged viewers to follow WHO recommendations.

"I am so happy to be here with everybody. I hope everyone is staying safe out there and following the prevention methods outlined by the World Health Organization," she said.

While Taylor Swift gave an emotional performance of her ballad Soon You'll Get Better, Elton John sang the 1983 hit I’m Still Standing.

Celebrities called on the people to stay at home, wash their hands regularly, practice social distancing and push their leaders for widespread testing.