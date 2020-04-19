Share:

ISLAMABAD-The new series of Strictly Come Dancing is due to start pre-production this summer. But a new report has suggested BBC bosses are scrambling to ensure the hugely popular show can go ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced most TV shows to cancel or postpone production. An insider has told that Strictly producers are considering changes to the format including double eliminations if the 2020 series is forced to have a delayed start date.

Axing two couples a week is among a range of emergency plans reportedly being considered for the flagship BBC show. In order to ensure the series would finish before Christmas if a delayed start date has to happen, more contestants would need to be eliminated each week.