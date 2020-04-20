Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Sunday categorically negated the impression that the Tiger Force, formed recently for providing effective assistance during countrywide emergency relief programmeme, had any political ambition, adding its volunteers’ had no affiliations with PTI.

Talking in a programmeme of a private news channel, Dar said, “It is purely a non-political national force, working for the betterment of its countrymen in distress.”

He said that the need for the formation of such a national level Force was felt in some areas of the country, particularly in Sindh.

To a question about non-cooperation of the Sindh government with the Force, he said that over one hundred thousand Sindh youth had joined the Force as volunteers.