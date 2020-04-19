Share:

ISLAMABAD-The world’s biggest pop stars worked together to pull off a unique concert filmed partially via cell phone recently. Dedicated to health workers battling to save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic, the eight-hour long YouTube extravaganza ended in a two-hour long primetime show screened on multiple U.S. television channels. Old timers such as The Beatles star Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones joined the latest music sensations, from Lizzo, to Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

Their performances were interspersed with messages of hope, encouragement and advice, with everyone from Beyonce to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, UN sec general Amina J. Mohammed and former First Ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush speaking out.