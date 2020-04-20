Share:

In our country generally, and in Karachi especially, there is mushrooming of medical laboratories of blood, urine, X-Rays, etc. But, unfortunately, most of these test laboratories are unreliable and risky as the staff stationed there is neither professional nor expert in conducting and accordingly accurately diagnosing the test results against the prescribed tests by the doctors.

Accordingly, the results that we receive of these tests are unreliable and incorrect. This, undoubtedly, is a dangerous sign as far as the question protecting human health is concerned. Because it is on the basis of the results of these reports that various doctors prescribe medicines and surgery.

I, therefore, request the health departments of both the federal and the respective provincial governments for taking strict action against those tests labs which are non-registered and where unreliable/non-professional persons have been assigned the task of conducting and accordingly preparing the test reports.

ABDUL SAMAD SAMO,

Karachi.