Share:

LAHORE - The Ambassador of United States to Pakistan Paul W Jones has assured that the United States stands with Pakistan in its fight against the novel coronavirus.

In a letter addressed to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Jones said that the American government would be sending aid of $8.4 million to Pakistan for emergency coronavirus assistance.

The ambassador apprised Shehbaz Sharif about second chapter of US support worth $8.4 million. “The US will provide three new mobile labs so that Pakistanis living in virus hotspots can be tested, treated and monitored to stop the spread,” the letter read.

The US had previously contributed $2.4 million for Afghan refugees and host communities in Pakistan. Jones reiterated that they will provide emergency assistance at hospitals in all provinces including the capital.

“After the United States declared Pakistan as a priority for emergency coronavirus assistance, the Pakistan-US health partnership started to train healthcare providers and procured emergency supplies worth $2 million”, the letter read.

“The US is a leading supporter of debt relief and other exceptional measures agreed on by G20 nations, which will prove substantial relief to Pakistan,” the letter added.