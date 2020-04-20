Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has invited the opposition to jointly devise a strategy to cope with the outbreak of coronavirus and not to do politics.

Talking to a private news channel on Sunday, he said the government was taking decisions with consensus of all the stakeholders to successfully fight coronavirus.

He further said the government had announced relief packages, including Ehsaas Cash Emergency programme to mitigate the sufferings of daily wagers in the present situation.