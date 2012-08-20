ISLAMABAD (PR) - This is in reference to a report ‘PAF disowns Malik’s Kamra disclosures’, published in this newspaper on August 19, 2012.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) said the story is not true and is unsubstantiated. The PAF disassociates itself from the comments and version which Mr Sikandar Shaheen has written, while quoting some unknown PAF Officials.

Pakistan Air Force acknowledges the tireless services rendered by the Ministry of Interior, intelligence operators and other agencies which are fighting a war against the menace of extremism.

The PAF is working hands in gloves together with all government departments to hunt the planners and all those responsible for the attack on Minhas Airbase.