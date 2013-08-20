London

BBC

Singer Ellie Goulding has achieved her first UK number one single with her song, Burn.

The track sold 117,000 copies, some 40,000 more than its closest rival, Avicii's Wake Me Up, according to the Official Charts Company. Lady Gaga's Applause was the second highest new entry at five. It was released midweek after leaking online.

Last week's number one, Miley Cyrus's We Can't Stop, fell two places to number three. Goulding's previous highest charting single was her cover of Elton John's Your Song, which peaked at two in 2010.

Burn features on the deluxe edition of the 26-year-old's album Halcyon, which also climbed seven places in the album chart to 19. "It means the world to me to be number one at the moment," the singer told the chart compiler. "It was always my dream to have a UK number one single and it's been a long time coming." Elsewhere in the singles chart, there were four new entries in the top 20.

Arctic Monkeys' Why'd You Call Me When You're High - taken from their new album, AM, which is released next month - was at eight, while The Wanted achieved their ninth top 10 hit with We Own the Night at 10. Ray Foxx's Boom Boom also entered the chart at 12. In the album chart, Britain's Got Talent duo Richard and Adam Johnson held on to the top spot for a third consecutive week with their debut record, The Impossible Dream.

The brothers' album of classical renditions of standards such as The Power of Love and Unchained Melody is now tied with Justin Timberlake's The 20/20 Experience for the most consecutive weeks at number one this year so far.

Rudimental climbed five places to two on the chart, while Imagine Dragons remained at three. White Lies had the highest new entry at four with Big TV, with Passenger's All The Little Lights rounding out the top five.