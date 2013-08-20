MULTAN

The countdown has begun as the highest amount of floodwater - 370,000 cusecs - is likely to enter the premises of Multan in wee hours of Tuesday. Similarly, floodwater inundated at least 116 riverine villages of Multan while the water level in River Chenab kept rising with every passing moment on Monday.

Federal minister for food security Malik Sikandar Hayat Bosan disclosed that currently 175,000 cusec water was passing through Multan.

The evacuation of families from riverine areas also continued on Monday while two more companies of Pakistan Army were deployed in different areas to support civil administration. Earlier, four companies were deployed. Irrigation sources said that in case of any threat to Multan city, arrangements were made to make a breach near Sher Shah to protect the city area.

The DCO told the journalists that the total population of 116 flood affected villages was estimated at 25 thousand. He added that 12 villages were located in the limits of Multan city, 49 Saddr, 15 Shujabad and 30 Jalalpur Pirwala. He disclosed that the said villages sprawled over a total of 179000 acres of land out of which 60,000 acres were cultivatable. It is feared that major portion of this land has come under water and the floodwater has inundated standing crops of cotton, fodder, vegetables and mango orchards.

On the other hand, the livestock department has established 32 flood relief camps in different areas of Multan district. Sources in livestock department claimed that 105 teams of veterinary doctors were currently active in flooded areas and the vaccination of 470,900 animals was so far done.

Meanwhile, federal minister for food security Malik Sikandar Hayat Bosan along with other MNAs and MPAs as well as Commissioner Multan division and DCO visited flood-affected areas and issued orders for offering relief to the flood affectees. Talking to the journalists on this occasion, he said that currently about 175000 cusec water passed through Multan and there was no threat of flooding to the urban areas of Multan and it was expected that the flood water would not come out of security dikes. He said that the government was highly concerned about the flood water in Sutlej River as silt had blocked the riverbed. He told the journalists that a three-pronged flood rescue operation was designed by the government.

“In first step 16 relief camps are installed while shifting of flood-affectees is underway in second phase and the damage assessment will be done in third phase,” he gave the details. He expressed strong concerns on design of Head Muhammadwala Bridge and declared that model study would be conducted on the designing of the bridge. He said that water gathered in the northern side of the bridge because of short length of the bridge and absence of escape channel in link road connecting the bridge with Shujabad Canal. “This water turns into a lake because of absence of disposal channel and badly harm mango orchards in the area,” he regretted. He said that some families were reluctant to leave their homes and efforts were being made to convince them.

Meanwhile, Garrison Commander Multan Maj Gen Umar Farooq Durrani visited Akbar Flood Bund and inspected relief operation being carried out by Pakistan Army. He lauded the passion of officers and jawans participating in the operation and said that all out efforts would be made for the rescue and recovery of flood affectees.