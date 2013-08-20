LAHORE (PR): IBN Communications Company Ltd has showed the visualisation of Surah Al-Rahman recited by son of world renowned Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali, which received extremely positive feedback from many non-Muslims residing in Trinidad, West Indies.

According to detail, IBN Communications Company Ltd had written a letter to Prime Minister Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, revealing that over 7,000 persons have accepted the Shahadah. The recitations visualized by Fakhar Hameed, director IT PTV, were very helpful in allowing people to understand the beauty of the Holy Quran. Many local people were able to memorise the Surah Al Rahman, the letter informed.

May Allah, the letter further said, reward Qari and PTV team for their efforts and allow them to continue doing the excellent service.