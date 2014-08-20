I would like to tell Imran Khan that even if this government is dissolved and new elections are held, PTI had only 10% seats in the National Assembly. They will not get a chance to win majority seats in the next elections and will have to wait for next five years. Moreover he will not be able to get back the KPK government. So Imran Khan will be the ultimate looser. Therefore the best option for him is to wait for 3.5 years and try to win the next elections. Is Imran Khan determined to hurt his political career just to harm Nawaz Sharif?

ASHFAQ HASHMI,

Lahore, August 17.