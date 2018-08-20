Share:

LAHORE - Dean of Faculty of Media and Communication, University of Central Punjab and renowned media scholar Prof Dr Mughees Uddin Sheikh’s autobiography ‘Sisakti Muskrati Zindagi’ was launched on Sunday at Awain-e-Iqbal.

Dr Mughees has shared his life experiences in the book including his travels to foreign countries. He is an internationally acclaimed media scholar and travelled to several countries, including US. Thousands of Dr Mughees students have been serving in the media industry. Dr Mughees Uddin Sheikh is the former dean of Faculty of Behavioral and Social Sciences and founding director of the Institute of Communication Studies, University of the Punjab. He is PhD (Mass Communication) and MA (Journalism) from School of Journalism & Mass Communication, University of Iowa, USA.

Dr Mughees obtained fellowships of Salzburg Seminar (Austria) and Asia Pacific Broadcasting (Malaysia).

Journalists and media scholars present on the occasion included Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Irshad Arif, Salman Ghani, Dr Akram Ch, Dr Nadeem Ul Hassan, Taseer Mustafa, Dr Naveed Ch, Dr Zahid, Bilal, Lubna Zaheer, Naeem Mustafa, Ajmal Jami, Salman Abid, Ifthikhar Mijaz, Mumtaz Salik, Zahid Maqsood were present.

Addressing the ceremony, speakers praised Dr Mughees for his commitment to promoting the culture of debate and research in Pakistan. Speakers praised him for his vision of promoting Pakistan’s positive image around the globe and highlighted Intentional Media Conference held under his supervision earlier this year as his commitment to his vision.