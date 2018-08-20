Share:

KARACHI - A 10-member Sindh cabinet sworn in on Sunday as the Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani administered the oath to eight ministers including two women and two advisers.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present in a simple ceremony held at Governor House here. Earlier on the day, the Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the advice of the CM approved the names of Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Shahela Raza, Ismail Rahu, Hari Ram, Shabir Bijarani, Syed Sardar Shah and Mahboob Makhdoom for ministers whereas Murtaza Wahab and Mohammad Bux Maher were also selected as the advisors to CM.

Just after the oath-taking ceremony, Murad along with his cabinet members visited Quaid’s mausoleum and laid floral wreath and offered Hate. He also recorded his impressions in the visitors’ book placed at the Mazar.

Talking to media at Mazar-e-Quaid, Murad said that the province of Sindh contributes in the divisible pool more than any other province, therefore it should be given share accordingly.

He said that there were various issues on which federal government has to support the provincial government of Sindh. The most important issue is of the NFC.

“We have already told the federal government in writing that the province of Sindh contributes more than 60 per cent revenue in the divisible pool, therefore it should be given its weightage in the NFC Award,” he said. “It is yet to be seen whether the federal government gives rights to the smaller provinces or not but we would keep struggling for getting our share,” he added.

He said the federal government always makes tall claims for giving special package to Karachi but they do nothing. The PML-N government had announced a Rs25 billion package for Karachi but it proved to be a lip service. “We would welcome if the federal government [of PTI] gives special attention to uplift of the city,” he said.

Replying to a question pertaining to accountability, the CM said there should proper accountability but “we would not accept political victimization in the name of accountability. He vowed to strengthen Anti-Corruption Establishment further so that corrupt practices could be controlled.

Murad was of the view that he has appointed a balanced cabinet and all the cabinet members are experienced and well-educated. “I am sure we [cabinet] would be able to serve people of Sindh,” he said.

The chief minister said that in the 2018 election people of Sindh have given more votes and seats to PPP and “Almighty Allah will guide us and give us strength to serve our people and come up to their expectations,” he said.

Replying to another question about the PTI MPA who had beaten a citizen on the road, the chief minister said it was unfortunate what he did was unacceptable – but we are hoping for constructive politics and attitudes.” He also hinted at expansion of the cabinet, saying that the same would be expanded after Eid-ul-Azha.

PORTFOLIOS

According to a notification issued by the chief secretary Sindh, the sister of President Asif Ali Zardari, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuhu has been awarded the portfolios of health and population welfare while Hari Ram took the charge of minorities affairs, social welfare and prisons departments.

Ismail Rahu, got the portfolios of Agriculture, Supply and Prices Mir Shabbir Bijarani was awarded mines and mineral development departments, Syed Sardar Shah has been given the portfolios of education, culture, tourism and antiques and Makhdoom Mehboob uz Zaman got Revenue and Relief.

The two PPP lawmakers from Karachi were also included in the cabinet as Saeed Ghani sworn in as the minister of local government, public health engineering, rural development and Kutchi Abadis while Syeda Shehla Raza is notified as minister for women development.

Besides, Barrister Murtaza Wahab become the adviser to CM on law and anti-corruption affairs while Sardar Muhammad Bux Maher, who was disqualified to contest the general election 2018, has also been made the adviser to CM on industries and commerce affairs.