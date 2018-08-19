Share:

GUJRANWALA: The Federal Investigation Agency [FIA] claimed on Sunday to have arrested 11 human traffickers from Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts. FIA Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel told the media that the suspects including Khizar Hayat, M Yousuf, Arif, Faryad Hussain, Dr Zafar Ahmed, M Asghar, Rahat Mehmood, Ishtiaq Ahmed, and Ehsan were involved in sending people abroad through illegal means. Cases were registered against them.