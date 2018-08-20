Share:

Taxila: Two persons were killed and one was injured in two different incidents in limits of Taxila and Wah Saddar Police station on Sunday. In the first incident, a train ran over a dumb and deaf lady in the limits of Taxila Police station.

Railway Police sources said that the 45 years old Kosar Bibi was crossing the railway line at an unmanned railway crossing near Dhabin village when Havelian bound Hazara express ran over her, and resultantly she died on the spot. In the second incident, a speedy truck recklessly driven by an unknown driver knocked a motorcycle on GT road in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station and resultantly one young man later identified as Kashif Ali was killed while his friend Mohammad Sufian was injured critically.

Police has registered the two separate cases and has started further investigation.

Meanwhile, a female dancer was abducted when she was returning after performing at a marriage ceremony by five men in the limits of Taxila Police station on Sunday. Abdul Hafeez while lodging his report to police has said that he along with the female dancers was coming back when five armed men riding on motorcycles and a car intercepted them on gun point and abducted a dancer named Liyaba Bibi. Police registered a case and has begun further investigation.–Staff reporter