MIRPURKHAS - Three cops of Digri police station were suspended by DIG police Mirpurkhas for harassing a girl student of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam. The DIG also ordered to hold an inquiry into the above matter and appointed DSP Digri sub division as inquiry officer.

Report said that girl student of Agriculture University Tando Jam was returning to her village from the above University on Saturday evening in Digri, when some policemen of Digri police harassed her and even tried to allegedly kidnap her but people gathered there as a result the cops fled away from the spot. The police personnel of Digri police station identified as Sahab Khan, Rabnawaz and Javed. During this the victim student approached SSP Mirpurkhas Abid Baloch in his office where she recorded her statement while SSP assured her for providing complete safety and justice and vowed to take stern action against the involved culprits. After the incident, hundreds of people of Jarwar community of Digri Town and its surrounding villages gathered in front of Digri police station and held protest demonstration against harassing the girl student.

They raised slogans against the police officials while demanding the higher authorities to ensure arresting the involved culprits and punish them exemplary so that in future nobody could do such kind of incident with any student.