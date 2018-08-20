Share:

3G, 4G service promoting digital banking

ISLAMABAD (APP): The emerging trends of digital transactions offered by various banks vitally contribution towards boosting paperless economy. Cashless transactions are becoming the most favorable mode of transactions throughout the world and the effects are also visible in Pakistan. A spokesperson Information Technology ministry Saghair Watto said, "Availability of 3G and 4G service and new technology becomes available to improve data storage and electronic communication has shifted toward a paperless environment that increases each year." Economy experts view that paperless economy is eco-friendly, reducing the cost of production of cash and saving the paper used for making cash and it saves individuals from carrying a large amount of cash in their wallets, reducing the possibilities of theft. Risks of counterfeit money are also absent in electronic transactions. A house wife Shumaila Inaam said, Digital banking is so convenient for a women who's husbands are settled abroad and they can't leave the house due to other responsibilities.

She said online banking also allows you to transfer money between accounts, abroad and bill payments and online shopping more easily and quickly without leaving homes.

A very important influence in the running of such an economy is the self-confidence that the people's money is safe in banks and reliable online store and convenience provided to public offered by various bands and telecom operators., she added.

Paper based transactions remained less than half of digital and other electronic related transactions during the second quarter of FY18, according to a statement released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Businessmen raise funds for new dams

LAHORE (APP): Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) held an Independence Day music concert to raise funds for the projects. PIAF Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, quoting the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), said here Sunday that the total collection for the dams from within Pakistan had been Rs 854.8 million so far. The details show that the fund received Rs 22 million on Aug 13, Rs 87.4 million on Aug 9, Rs 63.4 million on Aug 8, and Rs 44.9 million on Aug 6. He said that Jashn-e-Azadi concert was held at National Hockey Stadium Lahore and attended by a large number of business community with their families by purchasing tickets. He said the earnings and contributions at the concert would be fully donated to Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dams Fund. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the project would contribute to alleviation of acute water shortage in the Indus Basin Irrigation System caused by progressive siltation of existing reserves. A large number of renowned personalities who attended the event were Mian Anjum Nisar, Irfan Iqbal, Sheikh Sohail Nisar and Tariq Nazir.

CDNS achieves Rs14b target

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has achieved Rs 14 billion savings till second months of first quarter of current fiscal year, from July 1 to August 15, 2018-19. The CDNS has set Rs 210 billion net target for fiscal year (2018-19), senior official of CDNS told APP here on Sunday. Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) have notified for enhancing profit rates for various saving certificates from July 1, 2018 to benefit its investors especially the widow and pensioners. "The enhancement in previous profit rates is made in the backdrop of current market scenario and in accordance with the government's policy to provide market based competitive rate of return to the investors of National Savings", he said. He said as per notification issued by the federal government, the rates for Defence Savings Certificate, Special Saving Certificate and Account, Regular Income Certificate and Savings Accounts had been revised upward at an average of 8.30 percent, 7.10 percent, 8.04 percent and 5.00 percent respectively.

The official said the profit rate of return for specialized savings schemes like Bahbood Savings certificates and Pensioners' Benefit Account had also been revised upward respectively at 10.20 percent to provide safety net to specialized segments of the society.

The CDNS had launched its modernization plan in collaboration with National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT), for facilitating the customers, he added.

He said that around 800 branches would be computerized and links with modern Information Technology (IT) tools by October 30, 2018.

58m people affordable broadband services

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan, having more than 58 million fixed and mobile broadband users, is providing affordable and quality internet services as compared to other regional countries. "It is the competition due to which broadband rate in Pakistan is also far more affordable than the other countries," Member Information Technology at Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Mudassir Hussain said. He told APP that for Pakistan, recognizing ICT as an industry has been very recent but our IT and Telecom sector is moving on fast pace and all these things really matter in decision making of global players to set up their presence here. The market development for mobile broadband has been phenomenal which stands at more than 58 million overall i.e. fixed and mobile users today. He said, "Although low prices are good from user perspective but the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) situation is not an instant attraction for entry of new players in market. A high ARPU market like the USA, has consolidated back to around 3-4 players and what "We have now in our market are four players.

Experts say that 3 or 4 players in an optimum size."

Pakistan has been ranked at 96th place for mobile Internet, ahead of India which grabbed 109th spot in June's edition of global Internet speed test.

According to the latest edition of Ookla's Speedtest Global Index a better mobile broadband as compared to India despite there been concerns over efforts to get people online in the country.