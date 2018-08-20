Share:

PESHAWAR - As many as 484 Pakistanis belonging to Mohmand tribal district, who had taken refuge in Afghanistan due to militancy in their home district, returned to Pakistan after 10 years through Torkham on Sunday.

Hundreds of families of Mohmand tribe had migrated to Afghanistan due to militancy and the resultant military operation by Pak Army against the militants in 2009. Some of the displaced families had already come back; however, those hailing from Khuizai and Baizai areas faced hurdles in their return to the country.

A reason behind these hurdles was stated that families of Khuizai and Baizai had failed to get themselves registered as displaced persons before going to Afghanistan.

To make honourable return of the remaining families, a prominent tribal leader and former Senator Haji Abdur Rehman Faqeer held meetings with Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Corps Commander Peshawar, wherein return of such families was formally approved.

To go ahead, tribal elders with the help of locals prepared verified lists of such families. However, due to the holy month of Ramadan and July 25 elections in the country, the process of the return of displaced families of Khuizai and Baizai tribes from Afghanistan was delayed.

However, with the help of security agencies and local administration, the return of the first batch of these displaced families was made possible on August 16, 2018, and since then, a total of 87 families consisting of 484 individuals have so far returned to Pakistan from Afghanistan through Torkham border.

Welcoming the returning families, a tribal leader Nauman Faqeer while talking to media persons lauded the role of Governor KP and Corps Commander Peshawar, who upon the request of Haji Abdur Rehman Faqeer, made a respectable return of these displaced families possible. On temporarily basis, a relief camp has been setup for the returning families at Inzari Cheena area of Baizai, where volunteers are actively taking part in relief activities, he added.

He said that efforts were being made for repatriation of those individuals and families of Khuizai Baizai areas who were usually making cross-border movement. However, now due to fencing of border, they could not return through informal routes and had been stranded in Afghanistan. These people are having NADRA National Identity Cards (NICs).