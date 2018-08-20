Share:

ISLAMABAD - Spokesman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and party’s nominated Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry has dubbed former Minister and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Ahsan Iqbal as ‘Fake Aristotle”.

Responding to the criticism of the PML-N leader against PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s nominated Federal Cabinet on Sunday, Fawad Chaudhry said that Ahsan Iqbal was part of a Cabinet which comprised more than half members of the Cabinet of dictator General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf.

The PTI spokesman said that serving masses, resolving issues faced by country, development, progress of country and uplifting living standard of the common man will be the top priority of the government of his party headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.