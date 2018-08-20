LARKANA - Two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf workers were shot dead on Sunday in Larkana. The firing incident was reported in Larkana, when workers of PTI were passing through the area.

Heirs of the deceased said that they do not have any enmity with anyone. They demanded the arrest of the culprits.

Earlier on July 25 the election day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf worker was killed, while six were injured in multiple firing incidents across the country. Police arrested a suspicious person.

Firing encounter took place between the workers of two political parties, at a village Colonel Sher Kali of NA-19 in Swabi, Peshawar. A PTI worker was shot dead, while two persons sustained injuries.